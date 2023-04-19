Forum: Train future-ready students to ask questions and not just find answers

The global educational model has been focused on finding the right answers to questions. This way of education is not competitive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution today.

In the age of artificial intelligence, where answers are easily available, the educational system should focus on getting students to ask questions instead.

Asking the right question does not guarantee getting the right answers. But when children are trained to always ask questions, their inquisitive minds will open up to more and better answers.

The educational system needs to be shifted into a system of inquiries to teach children how to survive. Parents cannot teach their children how to predict examination questions by sending them for tuition or answering past examination questions.

Regurgitation of correct answers will not be valued in a world where GPT-4 and other apps can give the answers. One’s skill will now depend on one’s depth of questioning, ability to sift through the myriad of potential answers and opportunities, and then applying them to solve context-specific problems.

To get students fit for the future, Singapore’s educational system needs to give students the courage and audacity to imagine future possibilities, and seek answers to create the future in their visions. We need to help them overcome their imposter syndrome of feeling anxious and doubting their abilities.

Students will take ownership of their learning process, and teachers will be retrained to become facilitators to nurture a new generation of interdisciplinary thinkers and doers. This has to be part of the national culture.

Above all, we need to nurture socio-emotional intelligence in pre-schools so that children can grow up to become compassionate people who care about others.

The future belongs to those who can bridge technology, and get stakeholders working towards a better world that is peaceful, caring and fair.

Singapore can be a leader in such an educational system and break the mould of previous methods if parents, educationalists, employers, technologists and the authorities are aligned on what needs to be done.

Jack Sim