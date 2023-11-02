Forum: Traffic Police should be armed to deal with aggressive offenders

I refer to the report “Man allegedly attacked two cops with stun device” (Oct 31).

Traffic Police officers face all sorts of incidents and some of the hooligan offenders would not hesitate to use force on them.

The job of the Traffic Police is often hazardous.

Traffic Police officers have the power of arrest and yet they are not armed, unlike those on highway patrol.

Although the primary duty of Traffic Police is the enforcement of traffic laws, they have full powers of arrest if they see a crime taking place or are called to a crime scene, and yet they are unarmed.

They go through basic courses together with other recruits in the handling of firearms and their right of self-defence under the Penal Code.

The Traffic Police should be armed with at least a Taser gun to protect themselves, and the public as well as law-abiding motorists.

Desmond Cheng