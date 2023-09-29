Forum: Traffic Police has intensified three-pronged approach to improve road safety

We refer to the letters by Mr Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor, “Curb drink driving with stiffer penalties”, and Mr Matthew Chua, “Use drones to help police the roads” (both Sept 22).

The Traffic Police (TP) has been closely monitoring the road traffic situation, and in fact has intensified its three-pronged approach of education, engagement and enforcement to improve road safety and curb drink driving.

For example, it has been reinforcing anti-drink driving messages through its annual anti-drink driving campaign, road safety talks, community roadshows and exhibitions.

TP also conducts daily roadblocks to enforce against crimes, including drink driving. The number of persons arrested for drink driving has remained stable, with 785 persons arrested in the first half of 2023, compared with 790 persons in the first half of 2022.

TP has also been leveraging technology, such as cameras, to deter irresponsible road behaviour. We will study the feasibility of drones for traffic enforcement in the future.

The Road Traffic Act 1961 is regularly reviewed. In 2019, it was amended to enhance the penalties for drink driving, for stronger deterrence. The maximum fine was doubled from $5,000 to $10,000, the maximum imprisonment term was also doubled, from six to 12 months, while the driving ban was more than doubled, from at least 12 months to at least two years.

However, TP’s efforts alone will never be enough. Road safety is a shared responsibility. All motorists have a part to play and must abide by traffic rules, if we are to keep the roads safe for everyone.

Superintendent of Police Lin Zhihao

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force