Forum: Traffic Police evaluating effectiveness of speed limiters for lorries

We refer to the letter by Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip (Address the issue of installing speed limiters soon to keep workers safe, Oct 22).

In the past five years, between October 2017 and September 2022, speeding was not one of the main causes of accidents involving lorries ferrying passengers. Speeding accounted for 10.6 per cent of these accidents. During the same period, there were no fatal accidents involving lorries ferrying passengers due to speeding.

Notwithstanding, speeding remains a concern, and the installation of speed limiters may reduce the risk of death or injury to lorry passengers.

Since 1999, speed limiters have been mandated for all goods vehicles with maximum laden weight exceeding 12,000kg, and public service vehicles with maximum laden weight exceeding 10,000kg.

The Traffic Police are currently working with stakeholders to evaluate the cost and effectiveness of the different types of speed limiters to be fitted on lorries with maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg, as well as to develop the implementation plan. More details will be made available when the plans are firmed up.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force