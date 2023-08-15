Forum: Tractors can clean up East Coast Park beach faster

Having initially lived in the east coast of Singapore when I first arrived here more than 30 years ago, I was excited to recently return to live in Marine Vista.

One of the main attractions is East Coast Park, with all its activities and, of course, the sea views, cooling breezes and beach.

Unfortunately, I have been taken aback by the amount of debris I’ve seen at the beach on my daily walks.

Despite the cleaners’ good work, manual efforts to rake the beach just cannot keep pace with the flotsam washed inland from the sea.

It might make sense to consider using mechanical tractors, which is how big beaches in places like Dubai are cleaned first thing every morning, so the facilities are ready for daily use.

Willam McDonald Smart