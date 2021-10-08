Forum: Town councils need to up their game in Covid-19 fight

Town councils play an important role in ensuring the health and safety of their residents during this pandemic.

I have visited many estates where lifts are clean, and hand sanitiser bottles are filled.

In my estate, though, the lifts are dirty, and hand sanitiser bottles are almost always empty.

The town council acts to refill the sanitiser only when I write in, and I have had to do so several times.

Town councils governing estates such as Sembawang, Kebun Bahru and Nee Soon seem to care a lot for the health of their residents. At these estates, sanitiser bottles are refilled regularly and there are phone numbers and e-mail addresses for residents to contact should they run out of sanitiser.

I hope all town councils will follow their example and help care for their residents.

Eugene Low Wen Qiang