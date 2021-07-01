Forum: Tougher laws to complement education on cleanliness welcome

We agree with Ms Aneesa Rehana (Ads on clearing tables should focus on empathy instead of fines, June 16) that we need to engage Singaporeans and help them understand the impact of their actions.

Since 2013, the Public Hygiene Council has conducted many campaigns and outreach activities on the importance and impact of practising good hygiene and cleanliness habits.

After many years of public education and communications, this lack of civic-mindedness in Singapore remains.

The feedback by Ms Jennifer Lee Hui Chuen on the litter found in Pulau Ujong says it all (Amount of rubbish at Pulau Ujong breakwater is striking, June 16).

Ms Ashlyn Chua (New law is worthwhile if it ingrains habit of clearing trays in people, June 28) correctly pointed out that there was insignificant improvement when we used campaigns and reminders to nudge Singaporeans into adopting good hygiene habits.

If the end justifies the means and can finally resolve the longstanding issue, we should implement harsher measures.

According to a behavioural study on littering that was conducted late last year, there are many Singaporeans who are indifferent, or who think it is not their job to clean.

It is difficult to change these mindsets through education and persuasion alone.

Making it mandatory for diners to clear their table and return their trays is long overdue. By focusing on fines, the Government has brought back what had worked well before.

The council has long advocated a persuade-and-penalise approach to make keeping Singapore clean a way of life.

We welcome the tougher laws to complement our educational efforts.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman, Public Hygiene Council