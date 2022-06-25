Forum: Tough to get private-hire car rides, even with steep surge pricing

Updated
Published
44 sec ago

In recent months, I have noticed that the fares of private-hire car rides have risen significantly during peak hours and rainy days.

The surge in fares compared with during non-peak hours can be as much as $10 a trip to a nearby destination.

But even with prices being that high, I have found it more difficult lately to book rides.

I suspect that one reason for this could be that there are now fewer private-hire car drivers, so the demand is much higher than the supply of drivers.

The Land Transport Authority should consider setting up a committee to review the surge pricing framework and find a way to make supply match demand.

More incentives could be given to commuters and drivers to make fares more attractive for both parties.

Alan Chin

