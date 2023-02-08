Forum: Tough job for MP to fulfil duty to public and employer

I am a Singaporean living overseas, and many of my foreign friends have marvelled at our efficient and incorruptible Government, which has been credited as a key ingredient behind our country’s success.

Many Singaporeans are proud of the Government’s integrity and the political stability we enjoy. There is a high level of public trust in our society. These are qualities that set Singapore apart from many other countries.

In this regard, Member of Parliament Tin Pei Ling’s recent appointment as director of public affairs and policy at Grab Singapore came as a surprise to me. Wouldn’t Ms Tin, in her new role, be required to advance Grab’s commercial interests by engaging with the civil service and lawmakers? This role will likely put Ms Tin in a position where she will have to switch between acting in Grab’s interests and that of her constituents, a point she recently acknowledged (MP addresses conflict-of-interest concerns after taking up Grab role, Feb 3).

In this context, I find it hard to understand how an MP can effectively fulfil his elected and appointed responsibilities to both constituents and company. For example, if the MP recuses himself from voting in Parliament on sensitive legislation that would impact the interests of his constituents and his company, to what extent has he fully discharged the responsibilities required?

Dispelling the perception of conflicts of interest is as paramount as avoiding them altogether when it comes to discharging one’s official duties. This is particularly important for MPs, who are subjected to high levels of public scrutiny as elected officials.

If doubts linger over the ability of an elected official to act in the best interest of his constituents, I worry it is not simply the integrity of the MP but that of the Government that could be jeopardised.

Liu Yi