Forum: Tough for all schools to be inclusive

I disagree with Ms Pika Sen who said in her letter: "Teaching is not a vocation - it is a profession" (True inclusion means never saying 'no' to a child, March 26).

I spent 35 years as an educator and if teaching was not a vocation, I would not have lasted that long. I retired only due to health problems.

It will be difficult for all schools to be inclusive and accept neurodiverse children, as those who teach them will require extensive training not just in teaching subjects but also in handling children of varying capabilities. Just as all teachers need to have a basic training in the psychology of learning and the methods of teaching, and are then trained to teach at either the primary or secondary school level, so too will teachers qualified to teach neurodiverse children have to be specially trained.

In New Zealand, all teachers are university graduates. They are then trained to teach at the pre-school, primary or secondary level after their basic training. There are also those who are specially trained to teach reading skills to pupils who have reading difficulties at the pre-primary and primary levels.

With Singapore's large population, it is not feasible for schools to be inclusive as there are not many teachers trained for that.

I agree that entry requirements for courses that train people to teach neurodiverse children should be raised.

In two privately operated special education schools, the minimum requirement was either an A-level certificate or a diploma. And in the Ministry of Education courses, a diploma, as well as other certificates such as a Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts diploma, are required, depending on whether the aspiring teacher wants a diploma in special education or a much higher specialisation level.

It is sad that labelling and bullying are increasing in schools. But it is parents who are a child's first educator of values. Teachers can complement this, but when parents refuse to acknowledge and even condone a child's bad behaviour, then educators are unable to do much.

Patricia Maria de Souza