Forum: Touching how people in Singapore bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

I was deeply touched by the kind words and actions of people in Singapore of all nationalities in response to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

They demonstrated the decency, respectfulness and personal kindness that are hallmarks of Singapore.

The British High Commission became a focal point for flowers and beautiful messages of condolence reflecting on the life of service and example set by the Queen.

Each message was personal, yet taken together, they show that the Queen's example of abnegation of the self, of duty and hard work, touched people not just in our own country but also in Singapore and around the world.

I would like to convey the thanks of the United Kingdom to Singapore President Halimah Yacob for attending Her Majesty's funeral, and to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other ministers for signing a condolence book and taking time to share their personal reflections on Her Majesty.

The minute's silence in Parliament and the flying of flags at half-mast in Singapore were very powerful gestures.

These kind words and deeds reflect the deep bonds between Singapore and the UK. Her Majesty's life bore witness to the evolution of our relationship, encompassing times of tragedy as well as joy. At its heart, ours is a relationship built on personal friendships, shared experiences and partnerships. Her Majesty cherished this.

Thank you to everyone who bade farewell to Her Majesty, in whatever way they chose.

Kara Owen

British High Commissioner to Singapore