Forum: Top-notch service from SCDF ambulance teams

There have been several occasions when an ambulance had to be called for my family members, and every single Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) team I encountered has been excellent.

The staff were professional, meticulous, patient, and courteous not just with the patient, but also with the family.

I myself had to call upon its services recently for an injured spine. I could not move, and the team faced the challenge of carrying me down on a stretcher from the top floor of an old walk-up apartment. I too experienced the same quality of service.

Whatever training SCDF provides for its staff, it is superb, for the teams consistently provide exceptional service to the community.

Maureen Foo-Pestana

