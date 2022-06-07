Forum: Too many risks in current market

When a trader of a big bank made a trading error while working at home and caused a flash crash in the market, the public viewed that as another "fat finger" incident (Citigroup's 'fat finger' trade could cost bank over $68m, June 4).

An individual investor doing the same thing might not be treated as kindly by the regulators.

Again, we are reminded that stock markets are for the big boys.

If you are a retail investor, do make sure you are using your own money because you may not survive a margin call.

In the current situation, when banks are offering extremely low interest rates for savings accounts and some even charge a fee for deposits, many people are searching for better returns.

But the market at present is challenging, with swings that are extreme and uncertain, so it is best to preserve your wealth unless you are very familiar with the stock market and cryptocurrencies.

Vincent Lau Yeow Sin