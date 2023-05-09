Forum: Time to walk the talk on going green and ditch bad habits

Many people are aware of the climate crisis and the dire need to go green to save the earth. In practice, however, many of our day-to-day habits and choices are far from environmentally friendly.

I see many condominiums built with full-length glass walls and windows without weather shields to maximise built-in space and construction cost.

This will lead to a greenhouse effect inside the homes, trapping the heat from sunlight, which then necessitates cooling the space with air-conditioning, thus increasing energy consumption.

When it rains, all the windows must be closed, which leads to having to use the air-con or fan for air circulation.

We continue to accumulate plastic or non-biodegradable trash with food takeaways, bottled water or juice, and online purchases that come with multiple layers of packaging.

Most nature parks and park connectors are well served by public transport but many people still drive there, to try and walk 10,000 steps.

We need to reset our habits and practices instead of just ticking the boxes in compliance with green initiatives.

Sum Kam Weng