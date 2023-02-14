Forum: Time to restructure polytechnic curriculum to attract more students

Secondary school students who have completed their O-level examinations may pursue a general curriculum in junior college or a more career-specific curriculum in polytechnic.

Many opt to enter junior colleges because they are unsure of their career interests. Another reason is that polytechnic courses take an extra year to complete.

While some universities allow the mapping of polytechnic modules – so that a polytechnic student who has taken certain modules does not have to take them again in university to save time – the mapping process can be complicated.

Polytechnic education is crucial as Singapore shifts its focus to a skills-based digital economy. Polytechnic education also prepares students better for tertiary education by giving them the opportunity to focus their efforts on building their foundation skills in highly specialised modules.

It is time to restructure polytechnic education to make it more attractive to students.

One way could be to allow polytechnic students who excel in their courses to complete their studies in two years like junior college students, allowing them to attain tertiary qualifications earlier.

Another solution could be to give secondary school students ample opportunities to be exposed to polytechnic courses. This could be done by organising sessions at polytechnics during school holidays that let students better understand the breadth of options available to them.

Bryan Lim Wei Yang (Dr)