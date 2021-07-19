Forum: Time to rely on stronger measures rather than just persuasion

I laud the valiant efforts of the People's Association volunteers and staff who spend their days making door-to-door visits across the island hearing out the concerns of seniors who are reluctant to get vaccinated (Going door to door, using personal touch to address concerns, July 12).

Despite their efforts and the public education campaigns fronted by government leaders, infectious disease experts and doctors, vaccination rates among seniors appear to have hit a plateau.

Experts have mused about thinking out of the box for more effective strategies to inoculate the unvaccinated (Step up efforts to jab seniors ahead of shift to living with Covid-19: Experts, July 12).

Singapore's approach thus far towards combating vaccine hesitancy has evidently focused on dishing out "carrots".

But has the time come to seriously consider brandishing the "stick"?

Singapore's vaccination drive is now no longer hindered by any vaccine supply issues.

Should the Government now seriously consider legislation to make vaccination compulsory for those able to receive it?

Vaccination is the key to resuming (as much of) the lives we once knew. But it is not done for one's own benefit alone. The benefits of vaccination to society outshine the benefits to individuals.

Vaccination is the social and moral responsibility of every able-bodied individual, because if everyone who can be vaccinated does so, then the herd immunity that results will protect those who are unable to be vaccinated, in particular the immunocompromised and young children.

Communication strategies such as persuasion, encouragement, cajoling and informing can only go so far to nudge people to get vaccinated voluntarily.

There is simply too much fake news, pseudoscience and "alternative views" circulating on social media to cloud the judgment of laypersons and to drown out the voices of those whose opinions really matter in a pandemic - the infectious disease experts.

Past a certain point, a "big stick" approach will be necessary to compel the small number of outliers to play ball along with the rest of society.

How long more can the rest of us tolerate the antisocial behaviour of the reluctant, the recalcitrant and the reckless, before they roll up their sleeves and become inoculated?

Benjamin Lim Jiing-Shi