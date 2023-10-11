Forum: Time to reconsider pay-as-you-bid COE system

The idea of paying what you bid in certificate of entitlement (COE) tenders has been raised from time to time ever since the COE system was instituted. The Government has consistently refused to entertain the idea on the grounds that it believes the change would not make a difference.

It is true that theoretical models tend to predict insignificant differences in outcome between a pay-as-you-bid scheme and a pay-the-cutoff-bid system.

However, given the current stratospheric COE prices and the fact that such theoretical predictions are counter-intuitive to most laypersons, this is a good time to put the pay-as-you-bid idea to the test.

Why not try it out for, say, four or five bidding exercises? If there is no impact on COE prices, the idea can be put to rest.

The sole objective of the COE system, as Singaporeans understand it, is to execute the vehicle zero-growth policy.

If a pay-as-you-bid system is at least as equally effective as the current one in executing this policy, there is really no good reason to dismiss it.

Cheng Shoong Tat