Forum: Time to recognise teachers' hard work on the front lines of pandemic fight

Covid-19 has robbed the world and Singapore of our usual lives.

The recent National Day Parade, while simple and dignified, was much different from the festive celebratory parades of years past.

Yet under the pandemic's long shadow, at least one daily activity has continued largely uninterrupted - that of our children going to school. Making this possible has been the thousands of rank-and-file teachers who deserve more recognition as front-liners.

Throughout the pandemic, these individuals have soldiered on, managing, teaching and caring for the many students under their charge.

They have had to conduct their lessons under difficult conditions, teaching with masks on in non-air-conditioned rooms and taking on additional duties to ensure the safety of the student population.

And when the virus inadvertently strikes, infecting members of the staff and student body, teachers have to be resourceful and nimble to pivot to providing home-based learning at short notice.

Without teachers, it is indeed hard to fathom how parents can go about their own work, safe in the knowledge that their young ones are being cared for.

While the hazards facing medical front-liners dealing with Covid-19 patients are real and immediate, those that teachers face are of a more insidious nature, since most children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic or have only very mild symptoms (No children here with Covid-19 are in ICU or need oxygen support: Prof, Aug 7), making it extremely challenging to identify and ring-fence cases.

The possibility of being exposed to the virus is thus a real risk that teachers take in their stride every time they step into school.

The fact that there does not seem to be much school-based transmission is a testament to their sustained efforts.

With Teachers' Day coming up, and the ongoing search for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021, surely it is time to formally recognise the humble and hard-working teacher, whose daily work has provided a precious modicum of normality for all of us in this unprecedented time.

Daniel Ng Peng Keat (Dr)