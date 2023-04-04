Forum: Time to look at what’s ailing S’pore stock market

The article by assistant business editor Kang Wan Chern on the dwindling trading volumes and listings at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) made for interesting reading (Can Singapore revive the stock market from its sick bed?, April 1).

When it comes to trading volumes and listings, what makes the Hong Kong Stock Exchange lead SGX? Maybe the stock-broking fraternity can get together with stakeholders, including institutional and retail investors, and organise a forum to have a frank discussion about the reasons for not being in the market.

Transaction activity at SGX has been languishing for quite a while. It is prudent for all stakeholders to undertake a comprehensive review and analysis of where Singapore is headed as a regional financial hub.

This review should look at policies and practices to prevent any recurrence of scandals such as those involving penny stocks. It should also look into other events that have had an impact on investor confidence, such as the crash of S-chips over corporate governance and the closure of trading of Malaysian shares on Clob.

Benjamin Sim Buke Huang