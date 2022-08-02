Forum: Time to have a new icon for Singapore skyline

Ms Denise Chong deserves applause for asking a question that should resonate with all Singaporeans (Why is a casino a top S'pore icon? Possible Marina South HDB blocks could play the role, July 31).

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) building has dominated the skyline since it was built. Undeniably, it is the reigning majestic icon in our country. Unfortunately, it is a commercial structure used by a foreign company generating revenue through an integrated resort.

It would be a huge task to push MBS down the list of icons that people think of as representative of Singapore. We should treat this as a national project, a cultural and heritage challenge for all citizens to contribute to and salvage lost pride.

Singapore needs a new icon for its skyline.

Goh Boon Kai