Forum: Time to go back to basics with cost of living on the rise

With the cost of living on the rise, perhaps it is time for us to return to the basics of daily living - buying what we actually need, treasuring what we have and cutting waste by reducing, reusing and recycling.

Not wasting limited food and energy supplies is also good for our environment and the fight against climate change.

Baby boomers like me grew up at a table of scarcity in the 1950s and 1960s, when the cost of living was relatively low.

Back then, Singapore was struggling as a developing island state without natural resources.

We had no choice but to reduce, reuse and recycle our scarce resources to survive.

But we were happy to live with the necessities.

Today, the younger generation is growing up at a table of plenty, sometimes with wants being given priority over needs.

Today's extraordinary times call for an extraordinary change in mindset and way of life.

What matters most now is sustainable living and for countries and people to work together to realise that goal.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang