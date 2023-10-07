Forum: Time to focus on the new health risks workers may face in green industries

I applaud the Government’s vision and efforts in taking a whole-of-nation approach to tackling the environmental issues brought about by climate change.

Singapore is vested in this as we do not have many sources of alternative energy, and being able to continue our growth in a sustainable manner is very much a matter of survival.

The various measures will lead to new employment opportunities in the green industries such as solar energy, waste management and carbon capture, and I believe these sectors will continue to bloom in years to come.

These jobs will open up new career opportunities, but “green jobs” do not necessarily mean safe jobs.

Workers in the green industries may face health and safety hazards that are commonly known in workplaces, such as falls, working in confined spaces, and electrical, fire, and other similar hazards.

Additionally, workers may be exposed to new hazards which may not have been previously identified.

For example, workers in the solar energy industry may be exposed to cadmium telluride, a known carcinogen, if adequate controls are not implemented.

Along with ensuring the right manpower and skillsets are in place, the authorities should also look into the workplace safety and health aspects of workers in the green industries.

The Workplace Safety and Health Council promotes workplace safety and health guidelines for different industries, and it is perhaps time to have guidelines for green industries too to set safety and health standards, and to update these along the way.

Wong Shiu Hong (Dr)