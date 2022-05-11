Forum: Time to develop framework on gig workers' rights and benefits

We echo Mr Lee Teck Chuan's call for the institutionalisation of a framework to safeguard the interests of gig workers (Give gig economy workers here due recognition, May 5). He accurately highlighted these workers' vulnerability due to their current lack of employment protections and benefits.

It is encouraging that the Government has strengthened its efforts to support gig workers in recent years.

However, the root of their vulnerability remains unresolved: that is, the lack of labour protections and benefits for this group of workers, such as paid leave and medical benefits.

Since all gig workers are considered independent contractors under existing laws, the statutory employment benefits and protections stipulated by the Employment Act do not extend to them.

The work of self-employed workers is freelance in nature, but they do not have full autonomy over it. This is instead often determined by the platform they work for.

To address this, the Association of Women for Action and Research reiterates our recommendation to develop a new framework for gig workers currently not covered under the Employment Act. This framework should clearly distinguish between independent workers (like entrepreneurs who enter business relationships) and dependent workers (not employees, but still economically dependent on the company they work for). It should also stipulate their rights and benefits to minimise their precariousness.

This has already been implemented in other countries such as Britain, where working individuals are categorised as one of the following: self-employed, workers and employees. An example under the "worker" category would be Uber drivers, who are legally entitled to benefits and protection, including a statutory minimum level of paid holiday and limits on weekly work hours.

In Australia, such workers are also legally recognised as their own category within the labour force, with clearly defined rights and obligations.

As the number of gig workers in Singapore grows, we can look to these countries to establish a similar framework and better protect such workers.

Kimberly Wong

Research Executive

Association of Women for Action and Research