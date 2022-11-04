Forum: Time to break the hustle culture among university students

The word “hustle” has been used mostly in the context of the working world, where work is prioritised over other aspects of employees’ lives. However, I have observed this culture seeping into the lives of university students as well.

High-achieving university students in Singapore are usually perceived as those who can manage many external commitments on top of scoring good grades – those who hustle. This sentiment is especially common among undergraduates living in hostels.

Although it is good to take on different roles, I find that the culture of glorifying high-achieving students subconsciously undermines students who may not have the interest or the capacity to engage in extra activities like student committees, volunteering or a side job.

It creates pressure on students to be active and overworked to be recognised as accomplished or to avoid being categorised as underachieving. This may stem from a fear of being different from the rest or from missing out on activities.

This hustle culture has resulted in most of us seeming to be uncomfortable with quiet time. We fill our time with extracurricular activities, for fear that having more free time gives the impression that we are lazy. We end up tired and burned out from our many commitments, yet feel guilty when we rest.

As quiet quitting becomes an alternative to the hustle culture in work environments, I hope this toxic culture of overworked undergraduates will be gone someday and that we may understand the meaning of productive rest.

Let’s take a break and break the hustle.

Valerie Koo Jie Wen