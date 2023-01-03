Forum: Time to applaud our heroes in battle against Covid-19

It has been a long and exhausting fight against Covid-19.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak’s Meritorious Service Medal (Covid-19) is well deserved, as he effectively marshalled all the medical resources at his disposal, under the direction of then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, to limit the effect of the virus on our society (Top national award for 3 who played key roles in Covid-19 fight, Dec 30).

From primary healthcare providers to tertiary care facilities, each was given a clearly defined role to play, transitioning day to day as the situation saw fit. This included ancillary personnel, with no role seen as too unimportant to engage with.

Having been given clear protocols to follow, as well as the necessary resources such as gear to work without fearing for their own safety, private practitioners were able to do their part in a coordinated national effort.

The public may never appreciate the herculean human efforts and astronomical financial resources put in to keep everyone safe, sound and well-informed throughout.

It is not time to pat ourselves on the back, but we can take a little time off to applaud our heroes.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)