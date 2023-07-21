Forum: Time to accept trade-offs from green initiatives

I refer to the letter “Some hawkers charging for disposable utensils and plastic bags” (July 18).

The writer believes that the rise in hawker prices already accounts for the cost of plastic bags. He has overlooked the shift in market conditions brought about by the recent mandatory plastic bag charge in major supermarkets.

As plastic bags from major supermarkets are no longer free, demand for such bags from other sources has increased. Consumers demanding more plastic bags from hawker stalls is a predictable consequence of the minimum 5-cent charge by supermarkets.

It is thus reasonable for hawkers to take targeted measures in response, especially with how price-sensitive many consumers are to plastic bags.

The writer also said: “It would seem unjustifiable for hawkers to charge more for these items on top of the price of the food.” Hawkers could pass on the increased cost of supplying more plastic bags in the form of higher food prices, but that would undercharge people who unabashedly take a lot of plastic bags, and penalise those who do not take any. Perhaps it is preferable for people to pay according to individual consumption.

The writer added: “The public cannot always be expected to absorb extra fees in the name of the green initiative.”

Improving environmental outcomes always entails monetary or lifestyle trade-offs. That is why saving the environment is so difficult in the first place. It is not a free lunch.

Collectively, we should start getting used to accepting the inevitable negative financial or quality-of-life impacts as we address environmental concerns.

Tan Yi Swee