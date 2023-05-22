Forum: Time for wider adoption of AI in medical field

Kudos to the medical teams and leadership of the National University Hospital for adopting and using the RapidAI advanced imaging system to reduce morbidity and improve outcomes of their stroke patients (NUH doctors use AI to identify stroke patients within a minute to give timely life-saving treatment, May 18).

Within just a few months, more than 400 patients have been assessed with the tool.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to impact every aspect of our lives. This is just one stellar example.

The RapidAI tool processes imaging data from scans and makes it much faster to identify a stroke. The tool then generates easy-to-interpret colour-coded images and sends the results to the medical team. Hospitals in other countries and in the region too are already using this AI platform. Yet only one hospital in Singapore has adopted this.

Many thought leaders and governments are actively debating and addressing fears, control, regulations and ethical issues of AI. It is understandable that there are concerns with new technologies, yet we must quickly assess and reap the real benefits from a superior system.

This is only the beginning of how AI will change medical care and our lives. These are indeed exciting times.

Chua Jun Jin (Dr)