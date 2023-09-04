Forum: Time for renewed fire in national football team

Updated
29 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

It is heartening that Football Association of Singapore (FAS) veteran and resident Bernard Tan has stepped forward to helm Singapore football (Tan only name in FAS hat, Sept 1).

He is passionate about youth development in Singapore football and the FAS’ strategic direction of focusing on youth development, to give young national footballers the game time and the space to improve, and to create fluency and continuity in the pipeline of local football talent as the means to renew and regenerate Singapore football.

He clearly has the best interests of Singapore football at heart.

Famed industrialist and corporate visionary Arnold Glasow said: “Success isn’t a result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.”

It is now up to the national football team to set itself on fire and, renewed and regenerated, rise from the ashes as it seeks to achieve football glory once again for Singapore.

Woon Wee Min

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top