Forum: Time for renewed fire in national football team

It is heartening that Football Association of Singapore (FAS) veteran and resident Bernard Tan has stepped forward to helm Singapore football (Tan only name in FAS hat, Sept 1).

He is passionate about youth development in Singapore football and the FAS’ strategic direction of focusing on youth development, to give young national footballers the game time and the space to improve, and to create fluency and continuity in the pipeline of local football talent as the means to renew and regenerate Singapore football.

He clearly has the best interests of Singapore football at heart.

Famed industrialist and corporate visionary Arnold Glasow said: “Success isn’t a result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.”

It is now up to the national football team to set itself on fire and, renewed and regenerated, rise from the ashes as it seeks to achieve football glory once again for Singapore.

Woon Wee Min