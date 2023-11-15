Forum: Time for banks to increase savings account interest rates

One of the factors contributing to local banks’ recent record profits is the net interest income.

During the periods of low interest rates, it was acceptable that banks paid low rates on savings accounts. However, over the past year, with yields on the rise, local banks have not increased the savings account rates by much.

Seniors who have continued to keep their money in such savings accounts suffer. While there are schemes that tie salaries to savings accounts for better rates, these do not apply to seniors.

Banks should increase the base savings interest rates to match the rising mortgage and loan rates. This will directly benefit seniors who put their money mainly in savings accounts.

Soh Kok Wah