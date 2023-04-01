Forum: TikTok case shows growing disdain for bullying

The Straits Times quoted the Washington Post describing TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi as “soft-spoken, earnest and temperate” at the March 23 US House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing (‘Earnest and temperate’: TikTok’s Singaporean CEO’s poise fails to sway sceptics in US Congress, March 25).

For me, it was a triumph for dignity and quiet confidence over an exhibition of mediocrity by a horde of often ill-informed legislators. The bullying was shameful.

It was painful to watch those with misplaced authority ridiculing an earnest, intelligent executive. In the name of establishing the truth, they were obscuring it. Their actions and tone were no better than what they were accusing TikTok, and the Chinese Communist Party, of. They didn’t allow Mr Chew the freedom to express himself. It was uncivilised.

Episodes such as this do not help the already tarnished image and standing of the US. In spite of its continuing good work in many spheres, the US is being seen by more of the world as a bully with double standards.

What’s sad is that there’s a palpable increase in this sort of bullying. It’s all around us. Those with power are using it to dominate, muzzle or ridicule. They do it because they can. Alternative perspectives are viewed as opposing perspectives that must be crushed. There’s often little regard for fairness and decency.

Society is worse off in such a scenario. It doesn’t encourage a contest of ideas where knowledge gained through informed perspectives can deepen insight. Instead, we have polemics that polarise.

In a millennial-Generation Z dominated world, there is growing disdain for brow-beating and bullying. Often, he who is bullied will emerge the champion, perhaps even a martyr. This can lead to popularism. Nobody gains. What’s needed instead are robust yet reasoned debates.

Viswa Sadasivan