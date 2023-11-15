Forum: Tie in the MRT station tunes to unique character of locations

I was excited to read the report “SMRT rolls out new chimes on trains in 3-month pilot” (Nov 10).

From a practical perspective, it is interesting and heartening to note how these sounds are used to guide the visually impaired during commutes.

Such merry jingles can even provide a calming contrast to the otherwise hectic atmosphere in MRT stations, further boosting the commuter experience.

Knowing that these chimes were arranged from three local folk songs, I can imagine the possibilities of showcasing our colourful culture through short-form music in such an initiative.

This adds on to the Art in Transit programme rolled out over the years, and I feel that a seemingly simple initiative can help the local arts community showcase its talent and recognition as well.

It can even promote greater interest in our public transport system through those wanting to hear all the various “collectible” sounds, instilling a greater sense of pride, joy and wonder for our public transport.

I propose these chimes tie in to the unique characteristics of the station’s location. For example, neighbourhood stations such as Sengkang or Woodlands could have chimes composed by musicians living in the area.

Places with cultural significance such as Chinatown and Little India could also play ethnic songs, not dissimilar to those already being trialled.

This will not only facilitate recognition of the station, but also provide the station with a distinctive identity.

As some of these chimes seem to be muted when heard amid the noise of trains moving, perhaps the jingles could use more distinctive, louder beats so that they can be heard more clearly by commuters.

Aw Ee Ran Keanton