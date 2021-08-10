Forum: Thrifty lifestyle is key for retirement planning

It is timely for the young parents of today to be reminded that they need to plan for their retirement (Parents: More for kids, less for their own future, Aug 8).

I would like to contribute my experiences as a parent who has raised three children over the last 40 years.

My wife was also working, and our total household gross income never exceeded $7,000 a month until we retired.

I opened a savings account for each of my children when he was born, and deposited $100 in each account every month without fail until the child completed his tertiary education and found a steady job. These were funds set aside for emergency education and healthcare needs.

I also purchased at least one life insurance policy for each child from year one.

While they were growing up, I tried to pay off all recurring costs and expenses for the children's needs from what I was earning. We neither went for overseas holidays nor habitually ate at restaurants, until all my children set up families of their own with a secured livelihood.

My wife and I started our retirement saving only when we were around 45 years old, when we saw there was money left over from our earnings after costs and expenses.

We transferred the funds in our children's emergency accounts into our retirement accounts after the children married and set up their own homes. We have a sizeable sum in our Central Provident Fund retirement accounts, and our flat is fully paid for.

Straits Times Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon pointed out the importance of a thrifty lifestyle, which I wish to emphasise and young parents should take to heart.

Start saving money for each child from the beginning, never mind the amount. Once they have reached adulthood and secured livelihoods of their own, they no longer need that money, which can go towards your own retirement savings.

Start saving for your retirement early if you can, but it is never too late to start.

Keep fit, healthy and safe. My wife and I are 72 and 70. We are grateful for good governance and nation-building.

Let Singapore continue to strive for an even more secure and successful future for our generations to come.

Puaf Kim Tiam