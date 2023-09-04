Forum: Three ways in which Tharman presidency can have an impact

Each Singapore president shapes the office in different ways within the framework of the Constitution.

In the case of Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the overwhelming mandate from the people lends him added cachet in putting his stamp on the presidency. This is key to his ability to influence change.

I see the Tharman presidency having an impact in three fundamental ways.

First, the formidable authority he would have when dealing with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, as well as the Council of Presidential Advisers. This comes from his domain knowledge, expertise and experience, especially in the management of reserves. Combined with his non-confrontational ability to make an argument and persuade, Mr Tharman as president is likely to have the power to influence, if he chooses to use this influence.

Second, this president will be perhaps the most dynamic projector of Singapore’s soft power. Mr Tharman’s international standing is already world-class. He is also highly liked personally and professionally. This formidable combination buttressed by the title of Head of State will likely get him a seat in the league of charismatic leaders.

The third and, perhaps, the most critical impact of the Tharman presidency would be in making Singaporeans regard less of race, language and religion. About 70 per cent of the electorate, which is 75 per cent ethnic Chinese, voted for an ethnic Indian candidate. For me, it is a landmark event. Surely, this must debunk the narrow assumption that Singaporeans vote primarily on racial lines.

This election proves that the Government has, indeed, succeeded in getting us to place meritocracy above other considerations. It must strengthen our faith that we can be one united people.

The resounding victory is a statement of our belief in Mr Tharman, and his presidency is an opportunity to go beyond excellence and strive for greatness and graciousness.

Viswa Sadasivan