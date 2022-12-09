Forum: Those who rent out their residential properties taxed more

We thank Mr Francis Cheng for his letter, “Those living in HDB flats they own shouldn’t have to pay more property tax” (Dec 3).

Property tax is a tax on property ownership.

The amount of property tax payable is based on the applicable property tax rate, applied to the annual value of the property.

The annual value is reviewed annually based on the prevailing property market conditions.

Due to the rise in annual values across the board, the property tax payable in 2023 for most properties will increase.

To cushion the impact, the Government is providing a 60 per cent property tax rebate for all owner-occupied residential properties, capped at $60. This targets the help, especially for the lower-value HDB flats.

Furthermore, the property tax rates are tiered, and higher rates are applied for higher-value owner-occupied residential properties, as well as for non-owner-occupied residential properties.

In particular, the highest property tax rates are applied to non-owner-occupiers who rent out their properties. Their rental income is also subject to personal income tax.

We will continue to ensure a fair system of taxation, where everyone will contribute, but those with greater means will contribute more.

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance