Forum: Those who live with healthcare workers should also get priority for vaccination

While the Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved prevent disease, there is no evidence to show that they prevent transmission.

However, while healthcare workers will be given priority for vaccination, those who live with them will not, despite also being at heightened risk compared with the general population.

Vaccinated healthcare workers are also more likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, putting those they live with at risk if they are not vaccinated as well.

I hope it can be recognised that those living with healthcare workers bear hidden risks and should also be given priority for vaccination.

Shannon Lee Yu Han Chaluangco