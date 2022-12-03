Forum: Those living in HDB flats they own shouldn’t have to pay more property tax

The Government should not raise property tax across the board (Most home owners to pay higher property taxes in 2023; Govt to give one-off rebate of up to $60, Dec 2).

Owners of HDB flats who do not occupy their flats benefit from the high rents they collect, and a property tax increase should target this group. Genuine residents who live in their property do not profit from their homes.

In determining a property tax increase, it should not be one-size-fits-all.

Owner-occupier families who are struggling to cope with the already high cost of living should not be made to share the increased tax burden with non-owner-occupiers.

Also, HDB flat owners who rent out rooms should pay more property tax. They are considered owner-occupiers, but do earn extra income from rental.

By all means, tax the non-owner-occupiers who rent out their flats and partial owner-occupiers who rent out their rooms more, but leave genuine owner-occupiers alone.

Francis Cheng