I am writing in response to the call for town councils to allow children to play football at void decks (Convert selected void decks into futsal courts to nurture skills, teamwork, Dec 28).

I am all for nurturing skills and teamwork, but there must be a right place for this.

My flat is on the second floor of the block and I urge planners to have some thought for those living on lower floors or those facing the play area directly.

Kamaruzaman Mohamad Shariff