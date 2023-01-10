Forum: There was no fan club pre-sale for Harry Styles concert tickets

I refer to the letter, “Early access to concert tickets should be restricted to members of artiste’s fan club” (Nov 25), on the pre-sale of tickets for the Harry Styles concert for members of entertainment company Live Nation.

The Live Nation membership is easy to sign up for, and is a free subscription that gives fans exclusive benefits such as news and offers on upcoming events and for their favourite artistes.

One significant benefit is access to a Live Nation pre-sale, which is when tickets are available online to registered Live Nation members before they go on general sale to everyone.

The Live Nation pre-sale is accessible to members who have logged in to their Live Nation account and clicked on their preferred artiste, which will then direct them to a private ticketing page on Ticketmaster. Fans must also have a Ticketmaster account to complete the ticket purchase.

Sometimes, an artiste will also decide to have a fan club pre-sale, which will always run before the Live Nation pre-sale. In the case of the Harry Styles concert, there was no fan club pre-sale.

With every show announcement, Live Nation Singapore also includes instructions on how fans can get this members-only benefit. For more information, go to https://www.livenation.sg

Ngiam Kwang-Hwa

Managing Director

Live Nation Singapore