Forum: The West does not have a monopoly on ideals and values

Professor Tommy Koh pointed out with some examples the gap between ideals and reality in the United States (Understanding American ideals and sense of exceptionalism, Dec 20).

Nevertheless, he said the world respects America's role as the champion of democracy and human rights.

Many Asian countries with long histories have similar ideals and values to those of the West. Confucius' Four Books, for example, contains a great deal on these ideals and values. What some call Western values are in fact quite universal.

What is key is how to put these ideals and values into practice, taking into account a nation's challenges and impediments.

It takes time to perfect a democratic system, though the creed behind it may seem simple. For example, in the US, it was not until 1920 that all women got the right to vote, about 130 years after the country's first presidential election.

Over the decades, many Asian nations have achieved big improvements in standards of living, education, hygiene and system of governance. Many Asian nations have democratic political systems in place.

In dealing with Asian nations, the West should understand and appreciate the situational conditions of these nations. The West could also learn something from Asia. This would help Western nations earn the respect of countries in Asia.

Albert Ng Ya Ken