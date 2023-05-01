Forum: The ugly side of ‘ugly shoes’ trend

In her article, deputy news editor Grace Ho made a point about the growing popularity of chunky, often unattractive sneakers being worn by Gen Z (Ugly no more: Rise of the dad shoe, April 30).

While I agree with her that wearing comfortable shoes is essential for good foot health, I am concerned that the trend could perpetuate a culture of consumerism and superficiality.

The pressure to keep up with the latest trends can be overwhelming, as the “ugly shoes” are now perceived to be fashionable, even though they are not aesthetically pleasing.

Comfort does come first when choosing shoes, but one’s choice of style should not be influenced by what the majority has chosen to wear.

The latest fashion craze could soon be replaced with something else, and the “ugly shoes” that are now hyped about could end up in the back of our closets, or, worse, thrown away as disposable fashion.

Amos Loh Hong Zun, 18

Year 1 polytechnic student