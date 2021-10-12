Forum: The Roar for Singapore football is back

I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Lion City Sailors for clinching the Singapore Premier League title on Sunday (Sailors cruise to first league title, Oct 11).

It was a fitting finale to an exciting season as the title was decided only on the last day.

What added to the excitement was the uncertainty of the title race as both the Sailors and Albirex Niigata were tied at 45 points.

Consequently, the administrators were kept on their toes regarding the trophy presentation ceremony.

The Sailors-Balestier Khalsa match was held at Jalan Besar Stadium (JBS) while the Tanjong Pagar-Albirex match was held at Jurong East Stadium.

I was disappointed that I could not get tickets to soak in the atmosphere at Jalan Besar Stadium as all 1,000 tickets were sold out.

Still, I could sense the electrifying atmosphere at home while watching both matches simultaneously on my mobile phone.

I could literally hear the Jalan Besar Roar on my mobile phone.

Fond memories of the glory days of Singapore football in the 1970s flashed through my mind.

Hats off to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) for its gallant efforts in efficiently running the league under strict Covid-19 safe management measures.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong deserves special credit for helming the association.

Singapore football is in good hands with him around - a kind president who cares for the fans.

I texted Mr Lim after the match, complimenting him and his FAS team for their good work.

But what he replied really touched my heart.

"I am saddened to know that you could not get tickets. All you have to do is to give me a call and I would ensure that you were soaked in the atmosphere at JBS.

"Any reason why you did not give me a shout?"

That speaks volumes about a humble man who is passionate about Singapore football and determined to bring "the Roar" back.

A. Thiyaga Raju