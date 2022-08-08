Forum: Thanks, Pak Zubir - it's time to get to know the National Anthem

My wife and I recently watched the Wild Rice theatre production, Don't Call Him Mr Mari Kita. We were spellbound.

During curtain call, the audience just couldn't stop clapping. It wasn't just because the performance was delightful. I believe it was also because an avalanche of bittersweet emotions was unleashed.

Bittersweet, because while we felt a raw sense of oneness, there was also this feeling of guilt that we know so little about this fascinating man who composed our National Anthem in 1958.

The late Zubir Said came here from Indonesia in 1928.

It hit me that I never once asked what inspired Pak Zubir to write the words. How could I sing the anthem all these years with such a superficial understanding of the Malay lyrics?

It was the same sense of guilt that made me talk about the national pledge in my maiden speech as a Nominated MP in 2009. I am happy that today there's a deeper commitment to knowing what the words mean.

I believe we need to do the same with our National Anthem. It has to start in primary school. It is likely to be more challenging because it's in our national language.

It's not enough to know the meaning of the words. We must know their significance and, yes, about the man who gifted them to us.

It will work only if we do it right.

Julian Wong, the lead in the play, enchanted us by beautifully singing Pak Zubir's songs, all in Malay. The audience, comprising mostly non-Malay speakers, was gripped by the songs and Wong's raw commentary. He spoke to us.

Age was also not a barrier. I noticed a girl of about 10 enjoying it as much as her grandparents. I told myself we have hope.

The anthem is about us as a people. Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang put it simply: If we don't have a clear sense of identity, it'll be "more difficult to build a consensus on issues and a shared vision of the future" (Don't forget the past that made Singapore, July 31).

I urge Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to spend time on this in his Forward SG initiative.

Why search far and wide for new symbols or come up with a new national song every year to establish our identity? The answer lies in our flag, our pledge and our anthem, Majulah Singapura.

Viswa Sadasivan