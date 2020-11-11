Forum: Thanks for safe Kusu pilgrimage

I would like to thank Uncle Ker and Uncle Chua, employees of Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services, for their hard work in ensuring the safety of all visitors to Kusu Island during the pilgrimage season.

They were also proactive in helping wheelchair users, elderly visitors and those with strollers.

The captain and crew of the ferry vessels also deserve thanks for keeping the cabins spick and span and ensuring visitors' safety.

To all the Singapore Land Authority staff stationed at Marina South Pier terminal and Kusu Island Ferry terminal, thank you for directing visitors cheerfully and patiently through ticketing, safe entry check-in and temperature screening.

Thanks as well to all safe distancing ambassadors, lifeguards, medical personnel, guards and cleaners for making my annual pilgrimage a pleasant, safe and meaningful one.

Delphine Tan Siew Ling