My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr Joe Lee King Chien of the National University Hospital's urology department and the many hard-working nurses who took care of me during my stay earlier this month.

Dr Lee's dedication and patience put me at ease. I see him as a perfect example of what a good doctor should be. He explained everything clearly to me. He was humble, kind and always listened attentively to my concerns.

Thanks to Dr Lee, my quality of life has now improved.

Roland Kubler