Forum: Thank you, PM Lee, for inspiring me in my formative years

I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his leadership as it has greatly inspired me in my formative years.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the stress I was already feeling as a Primary 6 pupil was exacerbated by fear and uncertainty about the virus.

Watching with my parents PM Lee’s interview on CNN during the circuit breaker helped to alleviate my worries. His calm demeanour, transparency, and effort to summarise clearly what measures were in place and why bolstered my confidence that Singapore would weather that storm successfully.

Indeed, we were soon able to continue learning even during lockdown, and other measures provided relief for our parents.

I also appreciate PM Lee’s strong advocacy for diversity and inclusivity. He has “walked the talk”. Under his leadership, there has been more female representation in government – including our first female president – and Section 377A, which criminalised sex between men, was repealed.

PM Lee’s commitment to social cohesion was also seen in ways big and small (who can forget how he seamlessly addressed us in three languages during his speaking engagements?).

I wish PM Lee a well-deserved rest from the premiership, and at the same time look forward to his continued counsel as Senior Minister.

Johann Emmanuel Chong, 15

Secondary 4