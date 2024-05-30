Forum: Thai hospital’s emergency response to be lauded

The recent Singapore Airlines severe turbulence incident highlights the critical need for mass casualty drills in both private and public hospitals across Singapore. 

Singapore can learn from the exemplary response of Thailand’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, which efficiently managed 104 patients following the sudden mass casualty event (Hectic first 24 hours for Thai doctors as patient numbers climbed, May 29).

It was reported that the hospital in Bangkok takes part in yearly mass casualty drills, together with the authorities and other hospitals.

Through these regular drills and simulations over the years, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital has honed its emergency response protocols, enabling swift coordination, effective care delivery, and optimised resource allocation.

Policymakers and healthcare leaders need to prioritise the implementation of mass casualty drills in Singapore’s hospitals to safeguard lives and uphold the highest standards of emergency response.

Cheong Tuck Kuan

