Forum: Testing of donated blood not for health screening purposes

We thank Forum contributor Saito Kaoru for the suggestion in the letter (Give donors access to records, Dec 23, 2020).

In Singapore, blood donors are screened to ensure they are suitable to donate blood, and the donated blood is tested. This is for the safety of blood donors and that of patients receiving blood.

Before a blood donation, we perform a finger-prick test to ensure that the donor meets the haemoglobin requirement and is not anaemic.

The medical screening personnel also checks the donor's medical history, blood pressure and temperature to ensure that the donor is well and fit for donation.

All donated blood is screened for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis. Additional tests such as screening for malaria may be conducted for selected at-risk units.

If donors do not hear from us after their donation, it means there is no abnormality in their test results.

The donated blood is screened for these infectious diseases to prevent disease transmission to recipients. It is not tested for other parameters, such as cholesterol level, which may indicate whether the donor has non-communicable chronic diseases.

The testing of donated blood is not meant for health screening purposes, which donors can get from other healthcare facilities in Singapore.

Voluntary non-remunerated blood donation is practised in Singapore. This is aligned with the World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The policy of non-remunerated blood donations provides a safety check, so that donors are not motivated by incentives such as free health screening to withhold important information about their medical histories and risky activities. This could affect their own health and the safety of patients who receive the donated blood.

It is for this reason that we do not conduct any testing related to the general health of blood donors, other than what is needed to ensure the donated blood is safe.

We are thankful to all donors who have stepped forward to support the National Blood Programme selflessly and generously. Your donations save lives, and make this society a kinder place for all.

Tan Hwee Huang (Dr)

Assistant Group Director

(Clinical and Patient Services)

Blood Services Group

Health Sciences Authority