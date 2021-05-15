Forum: Test people regularly for a month after SHN ends

Given that Singapore cannot afford to close its borders, it should do more to protect the community as Covid-19 cases continue to spike.

Even with Singapore's existing quarantine measures, new strains have sneaked into the community, and this may be owing to a longer incubation period for some people.

There is evidence that the incubation period for Covid-19 can be as long as 27 days.

This means that testing negative for Covid-19 at the end of the stay-home notice (SHN) period may not be sufficient.

Perhaps Singapore should consider imposing routine testing once a week for an additional month for all incoming travellers after their completion of the SHN period, to play it safe and keep any cluster under control more quickly.

In fact, when the current Covid-19 situation gets under control, should the entire population be asked to go for a swab test? Or even do a swab test concurrently with the ongoing vaccination efforts?

If cost and time are considerations, then what about a rapid test instead?

Toh Ruben