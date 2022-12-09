Forum: Terminal 1 canteen to resume using non-disposables by first quarter of 2023

We thank Forum writer Vicky Chong for her feedback (T1 canteen serves all the food in disposable containers, Dec 6).

Changi Airport Group is committed to advancing Changi Airport as a sustainable air hub, and we endeavour to work closely with all our partners in the airport community to achieve this.

The airport staff canteen stalls were deeply impacted by Covid-19, and their businesses have been further hampered by a manpower shortage. Therefore, in addition to supporting them with rental rebates, we had to make adjustments to provide greater operational flexibility for the canteen operator as it ramps up its service to serve more airport workers with the resumption of travel.

We are currently working with the canteen operator and its stall owners to resume using non-disposables by the first quarter of 2023.

Phau Hui Hoon

General Manager

Landside Concessions

Changi Airport Group