Forum: Tender called for cycling-friendly crossings along the Bishan-city route

We thank Mr Kevin Lim Kheng Aun for his interest in the Bishan-city route (Why the delay in Bishan-CBD cycling route?, Dec 1).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) commissioned a feasibility study in 2015 to assess the viability of connecting interrupted stretches of the Kallang Park Connector into a seamless 10km route for cyclists and other active mobility users travelling from central Singapore to the city centre.

We also held an exhibition in 2017 to collect public feedback on ideas to improve connectivity along this route.

To ensure that the route and the respective crossings are best designed to meet the needs of users, we conducted engineering studies and refined the plans further in consultation with the relevant agencies and key stakeholders such as the cycling community.

URA has since called a tender to construct some cycling-friendly crossings along the Bishan-city route. The proposed bridge across the Pan-Island Expressway requires more in-depth studies and coordination due to its design and the complex nature of carrying out construction over the traffic.

We are heartened that the public is looking forward to using the route. URA will continue to work closely with stakeholders and agencies such as the Land Transport Authority to introduce more active mobility-friendly infrastructure, to support Singapore's car-lite goal.

Kang Wee Ping

Director (Specialist Services)

Urban Redevelopment Authority